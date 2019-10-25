UrduPoint.com
International University (IIU) President, Oman's Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

International University (IIU) President, Oman's Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Oman Shiekh Mohammad Omar Al-Marhoon in a meeting with President International University (IIU) Professor Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh agreed to hold joint ventures in the field of higher education.

Ambassador of Oman, Shiekh Mohammad Omar Al-Marhoon Friday called IIU President at his office.

They discussed matters pertaining to the educational cooperation and mutual interests in the meeting.

On the occasion, both the officials agreed to take further steps for expanding mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, the President IIU said that university was ready for cooperation with educational institutions of Oman, said a news release issued here.

He reiterated his resolve that IIU would keep disseminating message of peace in the light of Islamic teachings.

He said that IIU was keen to expand its educational ties with all institutions of the world especially with the varsities of Islamic World.

He told the Ambassador regarding recent MoUs of IIU and about the faculties and departments of the university.

The ambassador appreciated role of IIU in promoting education and said that IIU was one of the prestigious institutions of Muslim world. He lauded the efforts of Dr. Ahmed Yousif, saying that he had been a bridge between varsities of Islamic world.

At the end of the meeting, the IIU President presented a university crest to the Ambassador of Oman.

