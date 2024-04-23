International vloggers witness National Assembly session

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday extended a warm welcome to international vloggers who attended sitting of the House.

Expressing his appreciation for their presence, the speaker noted that these vloggers hail from various corners of the globe and are dedicated to showcasing Pakistan's positive attributes and fostering tourism within the country.