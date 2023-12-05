International Volunteer Day observed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) observed the International Volunteer Day

here on Tuesday.

A special function was held at main station of Rescue 1122 where District Emergency Officer Zafar

Iqbal said the Rescue 1122 was providing quick service in calamities as well as accidents.

He said that community emergency response teams were established in 346 union councils

of Faisalabad which were equipped with gadgets to rescue people.