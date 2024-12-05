International Volunteers Day celebrated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The International Volunteers Day was celebrated here and across the globe on Thursday, to recognise and value the contribution of millions of volunteers around the globe.

This year, the focus is on highlighting how every individual, who chooses to volunteer, can be a crucial asset in achieving the global sustainability goals set by the United Nations.

Abdul Majid, an elderly person engaged in volunteering activity for the last 20 years, told APP that volunteerism is a powerful means of engaging people in tackling development challenges, and it can transform the pace and nature of development.

Volunteerism benefits both society at large and the individual volunteer by strengthening trust, solidarity and reciprocity among citizens, and by purposefully creating opportunities for participation”.

On the International Volunteers Day 2024, United Nations Volunteers (UNV) demonstrated its commitment to communities and the wellbeing of UN Volunteers across the globe through concrete community volunteer activities carried out with national and UN system partners. It is simply not possible to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) without including people at all stages, at all levels, and at all times.