International Volunteers Day Celebrated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 07:01 PM
The International Volunteers Day was celebrated here and across the globe on Thursday, to recognise and value the contribution of millions of volunteers around the globe
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The International Volunteers Day was celebrated here and across the globe on Thursday, to recognise and value the contribution of millions of volunteers around the globe.
This year, the focus is on highlighting how every individual, who chooses to volunteer, can be a crucial asset in achieving the global sustainability goals set by the United Nations.
Abdul Majid, an elderly person engaged in volunteering activity for the last 20 years, told APP that volunteerism is a powerful means of engaging people in tackling development challenges, and it can transform the pace and nature of development.
Volunteerism benefits both society at large and the individual volunteer by strengthening trust, solidarity and reciprocity among citizens, and by purposefully creating opportunities for participation”.
On the International Volunteers Day 2024, United Nations Volunteers (UNV) demonstrated its commitment to communities and the wellbeing of UN Volunteers across the globe through concrete community volunteer activities carried out with national and UN system partners. It is simply not possible to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) without including people at all stages, at all levels, and at all times.
Recent Stories
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman to inaugurate Rescue Se ..
Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post-COP 29, says Climate Committe ..
WSSCM signs compost sales contract
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates flower exhibition at Jilan ..
Pakistan launches NSoER at collaborative workshop
Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Ikramul Haque distributes live ..
Pakistan Post, NAB jointly organise seminar
Daisy exhibition at Jilani Park
Google says AI weather model masters 15-day forecast
Vietnam's 2024 credit growth target within reach: central bank
38 vehicles impounded for causing pollution
ADB mission reviews implementation of power transmission strengthening project T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman to inaugurate Rescue Service Centre in DHA51 seconds ago
-
Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post-COP 29, says Climate Committee53 seconds ago
-
WSSCM signs compost sales contract3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates flower exhibition at Jilani Park3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan launches NSoER at collaborative workshop3 minutes ago
-
Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Ikramul Haque distributes livestock cards3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post, NAB jointly organise seminar13 minutes ago
-
Daisy exhibition at Jilani Park13 minutes ago
-
38 vehicles impounded for causing pollution13 minutes ago
-
Soil needs important nutrients for better yield, expert45 minutes ago
-
Private schools reject social security’s tax imposition45 minutes ago
-
MPCL, PARCO appreciate PIP for successful Pakistan pavilion at ADIPEC 202445 minutes ago