International Volunteers Day observed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The International Volunteer Day was observed in Faisalabad with full zeal and zest to recognize the invaluable contributions of volunteers and their role in creating more resilient and compassionate societies.

In this connection, Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) organised an oath-taking ceremony in Faisalabad for the female students here on Thursday, who were trained in first aid under Chief Minister (CM) Internship Program.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir attended the event as chief guest and highlighted the impact of voluntary efforts in saving lives of the people and strengthening the communities.

He paid tributes to the tireless dedication of the individuals who were contributing to social development and said that the spirit of volunteering remains a beacon of hope as the world faces multifaceted challenges.

He stressed the need of fostering collaboration, empathy and positive change in the society and said that International Volunteer Day inspires the individuals from all walks of life to play their proactive role in socioeconomic uplift of the country and prosperity of their communities.

He also commended Rescue 1122 for its efforts in promoting a safer society through the Chief Minister (CM) Internship Program.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Zafar Iqbal said that the trained students would be stationed at various Rescue 1122 centers across the city, enabling them to gain practical experience in managing real-life emergencies.

He emphasized the program’s goal of equipping participants with life-saving skills and preparing them to collaborate with professionals during large-scale disasters and emergencies.

He praised the enthusiasm of the trainees, calling them valuable assets of the society and bright future of the nation.

He said that Rescue 1122 trained 62 students belonging to various universities and educational institutions under “Pakistan Life Saving Program” of CM Internship program.

He said that the comprehensive training covered essential emergency response skills such as CPR, bleeding control, checking vital signs, patient transport using stretchers and fire safety measures.

The participants of training program also received hands-on practice with advanced medical equipment and emergency management techniques, he added.

The female students who completed first aid training under the Chief Minister Internship Program also took oath and they were awarded certificates in the ceremony.

Later, honorary shields were also distributed among the distinguished guests.

Regional Emergency Officer Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, Vice Chancellor GC Women University Faisalabad Dr. Kanwal Ameen, Chief Operating Officer of Faisalabad International Airport Tasneem Akhtar Jameel, Divisional Director Social Welfare Khalida Rafiq and CEO of Municipal Corporation Ali Abbas Bukhari were also present on the occasion.