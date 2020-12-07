International Voters' Day event stresses timely registration of new votes

GUJRANWALA, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Regional Election Commissioner Gujranwala Majid Sharif Dogar has said that registration of votes is a national duty and a fundamental right of every citizen of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a function held at the ECP Regional Office in connection with International Voters' Day.

He said it is a national responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take all possible steps for holding free, fair and impartial elections so that the candidates have equal opportunities to participate in the elections.

District Election Commissioner-I Tanveerul Hassan Langah, District Election Commissioner-II Muhammad Akram, representatives from NGOs and different departments attended the event.

Addressing the function, District Election Commissioner-I Tanveer-ul-Hassan said that December 7 was celebrated all over the world to sensitise the registered voters to cast their votes during elections and to mobilise all eligible people to get themselves registered as voters so that they could use their right to vote in coming elections.

He said that there were a total of 3,054,998 registered voters in Gujranwala.

District Election Commissioner-II Muhammad Akram said that voters could register their vote at the permanent or temporary addresses given on their computerised national identity cards (CNICs). He said all those who had any other address should contact their respective and nearest district election office to get themselves registered at the place of their choice.

