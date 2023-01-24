International Water Color Exhibition inaugurated at IUB

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Raja Jahangir Anwar on Tuesday inaugurated the second international watercolor exhibition at Hakra Art Gallery of the varsity.

Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Engineer Professor Dr. Athar Mehboob and President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Mann were also accompanied by him.

Bahawalpur Museum, Sir Sadiq Art Club, and College of Art and Design Islamia University Bahawalpur jointly organized the exhibition. As many as 186 artists from 42 countries presented their work in the exhibition.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the artists presented their work in the exhibition and it was a great gift for people who love art.

He appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr. Athar Mehboob, Director Museum Zubair Rabbani, and Principal College of Art and Design Maria Ansari for organizing such a large-scale international exhibition.

Commissioner Bahawalpur and Vice-Chancellor Engr prof Dr. Athar Mahboob interacted with the artists and appreciated the students who made watercolor paintings. A cake was also cut on the occasion of the International Water Color Exhibition.

Vice Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Development Economics Dr. Nadeemul Haque, Dean of Faculty of Arts and Languages Prof. Dr. Javed Hassaan Chandio, Dean of Faculty of Management and Commerce Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, and Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti were also present.