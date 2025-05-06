- Home
International Water Conference 2025 Showcases Over 100 Research Papers On Water Challenges
Published May 06, 2025 | 07:08 PM
The 9th International Water Conference 2025 commenced on Tuesday at OIC-COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad, bringing together over 100 national and international researchers, practitioners, and policymakers to explore pressing water challenges and cutting-edge innovations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The 9th International Water Conference 2025 commenced on Tuesday at OIC-COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad, bringing together over 100 national and international researchers, practitioners, and policymakers to explore pressing water challenges and cutting-edge innovations.
Jointly organized by Riphah International University, the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), WaterAid, the University of Haripur, and COMSTECH, the two-day conference aims to facilitate inter-institutional and cross-sectoral dialogue for sustainable water management in Pakistan and the wider region.
With more than 100 research papers scheduled for presentation, the conference provides a dynamic platform for high-level discussions on water governance, environmental sustainability, and the integration of emerging technologies.
The key themes include Environment and Climate Change, Food and Agriculture, Glaciology and Snow Hydrology, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Circular Water Economy, Policy and Governance, and the use of Artificial Intelligence for Water Security.
The inaugural session was followed by six technical sessions featuring academic papers, expert panels, and thematic roundtables.
Distinguished speakers included Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University; Dr. Shafiq, Vice Chancellor of the University of Haripur; Mian Muhammad Junaid, Country Director of WaterAid Pakistan; Dr. Hifza Rasheed, Director General of PCRWR; Mr. Nasir M. Qureshi, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry; and Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of COMSTECH.
In their remarks, speakers highlighted Pakistan’s critical water stress situation, warning of severe implications for food security, public health, and economic resilience.
They emphasized the urgent need for a coordinated national response, strengthened stakeholder collaboration, and innovative solutions to address water security challenges in the face of climate change and population growth.
The International Water Conference 2025 is expected to contribute valuable insights and policy recommendations to support evidence-based decision-making in the country’s water sector.
