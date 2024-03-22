International Water Day Highlights Importance Of Sustainable Water Management
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The International Day of Water was celebrated worldwide on Friday, with Pakistan actively participating in the global observance.
This year's theme, "Leveraging Water for Peace," underscored the critical role water plays in our ecosystems, economies, and lives. Despite progress, millions globally still lack access to clean drinking water and sanitation, emphasizing the urgent need for collective action, reported ptv.
The day kicked off with a symbolic ceremony at Pakistan's iconic Indus River, attended by government officials, environmentalists, and community leaders. Participants came together to honor Pakistan's rich water heritage, vowing to protect this invaluable resource for future generations.
March 22nd marks International Water Day, uniting communities, organizations, and governments in advocating for water conservation and equitable access to clean water resources. This global platform raises awareness about freshwater's significance and advocates for sustainable water management.
Pakistan echoed this call for action, reaffirming its commitment to addressing water challenges and promoting sustainability. Innovative technologies and practices, such as desalination plants and water-efficient agricultural techniques, are being embraced to combat water scarcity and pollution.
Mohammad Nawaz, an expert in water reserve management, stressed the urgency of safeguarding water resources.
He highlighted the unsustainable use of underground water sources and the need to capture rainwater through small dams and ponds for domestic use and conservation.
He emphasized the importance of monitoring and balancing water systems to address challenges posed by climate change.
Nawaz emphasized the importance of constructing small dams and ponds to capture rainwater, ensuring its utilization for domestic purposes and conservation of underground water reserves which are decreasing day by day.
Dr. Shakeel, a specialist in Climate Change and Water Governance, emphasized the importance of creating awareness and changing behaviors to conserve sweet water for drinking and utilize rainwater for other purposes.
Despite progress, challenges persist, especially in regions facing water stress and conflict. Pollution, over-extraction, and unequal distribution exacerbate water insecurity, highlighting the need for collective action to safeguard this precious resource.
On International Water Day, let us recommit ourselves to water conservation and equitable access, recognizing water as a fundamental human right. Through collaboration and solidarity, we can ensure a sustainable and water-secure future for generations to come.
As Pakistan and the world celebrate International Water Day, the message is clear: collective efforts are crucial to ensure water security, promote peace, and foster sustainable development for present and future generations.
