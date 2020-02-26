International Watercolor Biennale "Pearls Of Peace Season-III" Starts At Mehran University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 3rd International Watercolor Biennale "Pearls of Peace Season-III" started at the Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The 3rd International Watercolor Biennale "Pearls of Peace Season-III" started at the Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro on Wednesday.

The Biennale is organized by CEAD, MUET Jamshoro in collaboration with International Watercolor Society (IWS) and Fabriano Acquarello, Italy.

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Vice-Chancellor MUET Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Director CEAD Prof Dr Bhai Khan Shar, IWS Globe President Atanur Dogan, Advocate Jhamat Mal Jethanand, Comrade Ghulam Shabeer Shar and Ahmed Abdullah jointly inaugurated the Biennale.

The Pearls of Peace through watercolor is the biggest art event in the history of the country that includes the artists from U.S.A, Russia, Serbia, Brazil, Canada, Argentina, Slovakia and Pakistan. The watercolor paintings from more than 53 countries were collected and displayed in the Biennale.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony Sindh Minster for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah termed it a great tradition to introduce art festival in educational institutions adding that he was feeling pleasure to be part of such event.

He said it was unfortunate that there are less number of art galleries in rural Sindh as compared to Karachi but the government will take efforts to establish more galleries in such areas.

Addressing the award ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqaili said Sindh is the region of love, peace and harmony and art was considered as one of the source through which image of the land of love could be revived.

He said that artists have different approach towards society as compared to other people and they illustrate issues and their solution through paintings.

The Director CEAD Prof Dr Bhai Khan Shar said that International Watercolor Society was the great community of artists having around 90 branches in different countries of the world.

The CEAD proudly claim to be the pioneers of Art Biennale in Pakistan, he said and welcomed all artists who came to witness the event and spread message of love and hope this event will prove fruitful for soft image of the region.

The IWS Globe President Atanur Dogan said that most powerful branch of IWS was in Pakistan adding that the 3rd International Biennale was a proof where the artists have gathered to spread love through colours. He said that artists, who came from different parts of the world to participate in the event, have realized that real situation in Pakistan was quite different and completely inverse to the image portrayed by international media.

On the opening day of event, an award ceremony was held to honour the renowned artists, critics and people who spent their lives for art around the world.

Atanur Dogan, Hajra Mansoor, Moazzam Ali, Ramzan Bhatti, Imran Khan, Ameer Hassan Rizvi, Qudsia Nisar, Viladimir Marcos, Akram Dost, Abdul Hayee, Alena Kruglova, Asuman Dogan, G. N Qazi, Zahid Ashraf, Natalia Studenkova, Nadir Mohazabnia, Akbar Akbari, Diana Toma, Rustam Khan, Ghulam Hussain, Bea Strugo, Pedja Acimovic, Muhammad Junaid, Shahzad Saeed, Rabia Nawab, Kashif Ahmed, Ivani Raniere, Mansoor Rahi, Meher Afroz, Miller Lester, Hannah Robert, Morteza Mokhtari, Hassan Kholdi, Saeed Haidri, Khalil Ahmed, Irshad Bhatti, Asif Ali, Kashif Shahzad and others were honoured with life time achievement and appreciation awards.

On the 3rd day of the event, all the artists coming from different countries will register a history by painting together on a 30 meter long sheet.