International webinar held by Dept of Mathematics, Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The Department of Mathematics, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized an international webinar part of the series of bi-monthly national and international webinars.

Dr Mahmood Khalid Jasim, Associate Professor of Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences, University of Nizwa Sultanate of Oman was the speaker of the webinar.

The topic of the webinar was Anisotropic Compact stars Model Using Two Steps method.

Prof. Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Chairman Department of Mathematics the organizer of the bi-monthly webinar expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Vice-Chancellor Prof.

Dr Athar Mahboob for extending his guidance, support and encouragement.

Dr Ghulam Abbas, Assistant Professor is the coordinator of the Bi-monthly Webinar.

The Department of Mathematics is enhancing its capabilities to create a leadership impact nationally and internationally in education, research, and economic development.

All these activities intend to complete the vision and mission 2025 of the Department of Mathematics.

The international webinar was attended online/onsite by the faculty members, PhD and M.Phil scholars of many Universities from Pakistan and abroad.