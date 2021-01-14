UrduPoint.com
International Webinar On Library Sciences Held At IUB

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

International webinar on library sciences held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Department of Library and Information Science, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Library jointly organized an International webinar on "Research Support in University Libraries: Services, Resources and Best Practices".

IUB Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob was the chief guest on this occasion while Chairperson, Department of Library and Information Science Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti was the focal person of the webinar.

International guest speakers delivered their lectures. Dr Naresh Agarwal, President-elect ASIS&T (USA), Associate Professor and Director of the Information Science and Technology Concentration at the school of Library and Information Science at Simmons University, Boston, delivered a lecture on "Knowledge Management for Research Support in University Libraries".

Dr Joanna Richardson, Scholarly Communications consultant from Griffith University, Australia, delivered a lecture on "Research Support in University Libraries", and Prof. Jesus Lau, from the University of Varacruzana, Mexico has given a lecture on "Faculty Support: Shaping an Information Literacy Learning Activity Handbook".

The panelist has given the answers to the questions asked by the participants at the end of each lecture. The webinar was attended by the faculty members of the department of library and information science, and library professionals of university libraries, as well as more than 100 participants from different university libraries of Pakistan and abroad such as Australia, India, Nigeria, Canada, and Mexico.

