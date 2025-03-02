PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Every year, on March 1, the world observes International Wheelchair Day to spotlight the needs, rights, and challenges faced by wheelchair users across the globe.

This significant day was first launched in 2012 by Dr. Geoff Adams-Spink, a British engineer and disability rights activist who himself was a wheelchair user.

In Pakistan, although this occasion is formally acknowledged, its observance often falls short of fulfilling its core objectives. However, the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) stands out as a national institution that not only take tangible steps for the physical, psychological rehabilitation and welfare of persons with disabilities (PwDs) but also commemorate this day with a sense of renewed commitment each year.

This year, the PCP once again organized a special event that saw an overwhelming turnout of attendees from various walks of life, including graduates from different far-flung regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country, as well as international participants.

Among them, Abdul Elah from Saudi Arabia and Khalil Jan from Afghanistan were particularly prominent. At the Paraplegic Center Peshawar, individuals who complete their rehabilitation journey are honored with the title of "graduates," symbolizing their resilience and transition towards self-sufficiency. To further empower them, they are provided with customized wheelchairs and assistive devices free of cost, ensuring their full independence and mobility.

The event was graced by Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, as the chief guest, while the session was presided over by the CEO of the Paraplegic Center, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas. A particularly moving moment unfolded when Abdul Elah, the young Saudi graduate, extended a heartfelt welcome to the chief guest by greeting him with a loud salaam and presenting him with a bouquet. The audience resonated with applause, not only as a tribute to Abdul Elah’s affection for Barrister Saif but also as a reflection of the profound and time-honored friendship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The ceremony commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Muhammad Iqbal, a physiotherapist and coordinator at the College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (CPMR). The event’s proceedings were masterfully conducted by Engr Irfan Ullah, General Secretary of Friends of Paraplegics (FoP), a PwDs-led organization.

As Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif and Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas made their way into the seminar hall, they were met with thunderous applause. Engr. Irfan Ullah, in his poetic style, eloquently underscored the significance of International Wheelchair Day and highlighted the invaluable contributions of the Paraplegic Center in transforming the lives of PwDs.

During his address, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif underscored a fundamental social truth: a wheelchair is not a symbol of disability but a testament to independence.He emphasized the need for a societal paradigm shift—one where wheelchair users are not perceived through the lens of disability but rather as dignified and equal members of society.

He further stressed the urgent need for Pakistan to develop its own wheelchair manufacturing capabilities, tailoring production to the specific anatomical and functional needs of local users. Expressing satisfaction, he commended the PCP for successfully establishing a wheelchair manufacturing unit despite limited resources. This initiative, he noted, is not only producing high-quality customized wheelchairs that align with international standards but is also paving the way for self-reliance in assistive technology.

Highlighting the economic aspect, he pointed out that reducing dependency on imported wheelchairs would conserve valuable foreign exchange and bolster local industry. Acknowledging the PCP’s challenges, he assured the audience that he would personally bring these concerns to the attention of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a known philanthropist, who is expected to visit the center soon and take decisive steps to address them.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, often referred to as the second Abdus Sattar Edhi for his relentless service to humanity, elaborated that modern medicine is built upon five fundamental pillars: preventive medicine, which mitigates the onset of diseases through vaccination and public health initiatives; curative medicine, which involves direct medical intervention such as medication and surgery; rehabilitative medicine, which aids in the physical and psychological recovery of individuals through physiotherapy and counseling; palliative medicine, which focuses on pain management and comfort for terminally ill patients; and regenerative medicine, which leverages stem cell therapy and genetic advancements to restore damaged tissues and organs. Among these, he asserted, rehabilitative medicine deserves central importance and integration in Pakistan’s healthcare framework, as it is not only more cost-effective than curative treatments but also instrumental in enabling PwDs to lead independent and productive lives.

Dr. Ilyas further shed light on the dire need for locally produced wheelchairs. Citing global health standards, he explained that at least one percent of the world’s population requires wheelchairs, which translates to a staggering demand of 2.35 million customized wheelchairs in Pakistan alone, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accounting for approximately 350,000. Yet, instead of fostering local production, Pakistan continues to rely heavily on imports, draining foreign exchange reserves in the process.

He proudly noted that the PCP’s manufacturing unit has already demonstrated the feasibility of producing world-class customized wheelchairs, reinforcing the fact that Pakistan possesses both the technical expertise and the necessary resources to achieve self-sufficiency in this critical sector. He urged the government to actively support this national initiative, equipping it with cutting-edge facilities to enhance production capacity. With adequate funding and infrastructure, he argued, not only could Pakistan fulfill its domestic demand, but it could also position itself as an exporter of high-quality assistive devices, bolstering the national economy and advancing medical innovation.

Mansoor Golra, Deputy Director of Assistive Technology and Head of the Manufacturing Unit at PCP, provided a comprehensive presentation on customized wheelchair production. He emphasized that the rehabilitation of PwDs extends beyond physical recovery; psychological support is equally vital.

As the event drew to a close, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif presented honorary shields to individuals who had demonstrated exceptional dedication to wheelchair manufacturing and rehabilitation services. The ceremony served not only as a platform for raising awareness about the rights and needs of PwDs but also as a reaffirmation of the PCP staff’s unwavering commitment to the physical, psychological, and social reintegration of persons with disabilities.