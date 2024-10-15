International White Cane Safety Day Observed In Hyderabad
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM
Visually impaired people deserve our special attention and the responsibility of their better education and training is mandatory for society
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Visually impaired people deserve our special attention and the responsibility of their better education and training is mandatory for society.
These views were expressed by the President of Hyderabad Good Hope Lions Club, Lion Shamsher Ali Sheikh while addressing a ceremony organized by Hyderabad welfare association of the Blind in connection with International white cane safety day at Hyderabad Press club
HWAB General Secretary AD Pirzada, Nusrat Memon, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Jay Prakash, Kamran Cheni wala, Haji Mohammad Aslam Nirban. Abdul Ghani Ansari. Mohsen Salim. Senior Vice President Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain was also present on the occasion.
Lion Shamsher Ali said that HWAB is the only group of blind people which is working for the welfare of visually impaired people without discrimination.
He further said that I appeal to the philanthropists from this platform to strengthen and financially support the hands of such social organizations so that more deserving people can benefit from it.
On this occasion, HWAB General Secretary A. D Pirzada said that with the support of HWAB, the Institute of Education, Training and Protection for the Blind is providing technical education along with education to visually impaired children in Latifabad. He further said that White Can Safety.
The purpose of making the day is to express solidarity with blind people and to provide awareness about the importance of white can.
On this occasion, HWAB Senior Vice President Haji Mohammad Yasin Arain said that our organization is employment for blind people.
He is working with the support of philanthropists under a comprehensive project of giving rations, medicines to the sick and dowry to the blind girls in marriage.
Later, the chief guest distributed white cans, Holy Quran, school uniforms among visually impaired people.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident10 minutes ago
-
Two held for decanting LPG53 minutes ago
-
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO32 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day32 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year32 minutes ago
-
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion2 minutes ago
-
Rs15,000 monthly to be provided to police employees children affected by thalassemia: IGP2 minutes ago
-
Khushal university identifies dengue prone areas2 minutes ago
-
Judicial reforms imperative to strengthen system: Dr Tariq2 minutes ago
-
CM reviews city infrastructure, orders encroachment removal2 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for molesting, torturing man to death4 minutes ago
-
Governor KP meets CM, Governor Punjab4 minutes ago