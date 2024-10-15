Open Menu

International White Cane Safety Day Observed In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM

International white cane safety day observed in Hyderabad

Visually impaired people deserve our special attention and the responsibility of their better education and training is mandatory for society

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Visually impaired people deserve our special attention and the responsibility of their better education and training is mandatory for society.

These views were expressed by the President of Hyderabad Good Hope Lions Club, Lion Shamsher Ali Sheikh while addressing a ceremony organized by Hyderabad welfare association of the Blind in connection with International white cane safety day at Hyderabad Press club

HWAB General Secretary AD Pirzada, Nusrat Memon, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Jay Prakash, Kamran Cheni wala, Haji Mohammad Aslam Nirban. Abdul Ghani Ansari. Mohsen Salim. Senior Vice President Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain was also present on the occasion.

Lion Shamsher Ali said that HWAB is the only group of blind people which is working for the welfare of visually impaired people without discrimination.

He further said that I appeal to the philanthropists from this platform to strengthen and financially support the hands of such social organizations so that more deserving people can benefit from it.

On this occasion, HWAB General Secretary A. D Pirzada said that with the support of HWAB, the Institute of Education, Training and Protection for the Blind is providing technical education along with education to visually impaired children in Latifabad. He further said that White Can Safety.

The purpose of making the day is to express solidarity with blind people and to provide awareness about the importance of white can.

On this occasion, HWAB Senior Vice President Haji Mohammad Yasin Arain said that our organization is employment for blind people.

He is working with the support of philanthropists under a comprehensive project of giving rations, medicines to the sick and dowry to the blind girls in marriage.

Later, the chief guest distributed white cans, Holy Quran, school uniforms among visually impaired people.

APP/nsm

