International White Cane Safety Day To Be Observed On Friday

International White Cane Safety Day to be observed on Friday

International White Cane Safety Day would be observed on Friday, October 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :International White Cane Safety Day would be observed on Friday, October 15.

Rotary Club Islamabad in collaboration with Rawalpindi Special education Department, government of Punjab would hold a special event to mark the occasion.

An awareness walk would also be held at Ayub National Park Rawalpindi.

Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Nousheen Israr, Saif Ullah Ijaz will grace the occasion as chief guests.

White Cane Safety Day is observed across the world on October 15 every year since 1964 to highlight the achievements and importance of visually impaired people in the world.

