International Widows' Day observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :International Widows' Day was observed across the globe on Friday.

The theme for the Day this year was "Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality".

As the world observed the International Widows Day, Kashmiri women continued to suffer at the hands of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The unabated Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory has rendered 22,960 women widowed since January 1989 in IIOJK.

Around 2,500 women have been forced to live as 'half widows' during the past 35 years as their consorts have become victim of enforced disappearance at the hands of Indian occupation forces. The half widows do not know whether their husbands are alive or dead.

