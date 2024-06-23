Open Menu

International Widows' Day Observed On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) International Widows' Day was observed on Sunday to raise awareness of the problems and difficulties they face and to inspire the special assistance they require.

The United Nations observes 23 June as International Widows Day since 2011, to draw attention to the voices and experiences of widows and to galvanize the unique support that they need.

International Widow's Day is an important occasion for acknowledging and resolving the struggles widows have globally.

This day highlights the significant social, cultural, and economic obstacles widows frequently face.

Programmes and policies for ending violence against widows and their children, poverty alleviation, education and other support to widows of all ages also need to be undertaken.

