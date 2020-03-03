UrduPoint.com
International Wildlife Day Observed In Hazara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:22 PM

International Wildlife Day observed in Hazara

Wildlife is an important part of the biodiversity, its protection is the reinforcement of humanity, all stakeholders should play their role for the safety of forests and wildlife

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Wildlife is an important part of the biodiversity, its protection is the reinforcement of humanity, all stakeholders should play their role for the safety of forests and wildlife.

This was stated by the SDFO Haripur Syed Sarmad Shah while addressing a ceremony at the occasion of International Day of Wildlife at Rakh Sardaran game reserve.

The ceremony was organized by the Abbottabad Wildlife division under the theme "Sustaining all life forms on earth".

He further said that through International Wildlife Day celebrations we want to create awareness in the local community about the importance and resources of wildlife in their area.

SDFO stated that Almighty Allah did not produce anything which is not beneficial for the human being and we have to protect the network for our own safety.

Syed Sarmad Shah disclosed that developed nations have utilized biodiversity to uplift their economies, forest and wildlife also play a vital role in environmental protection, economics, social and excursion, adding he said.

The SDFO said that we have launched a drive to create awareness amongst the masses about the importance of the wildlife and would organize different programs in Abbottabad, Ayubia and Haripur including lectures in schools, colleges, debate competitions, and others.

He said that in Pakistan Wildlife department is also playing its role in the development of wildlife through national parks which is not only promoting environment-friendly tourism but also protecting many species.

At the end of the ceremony, SDFO and Wildlife department officials set free 50 pairs of birds in the game reserve.

