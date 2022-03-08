International Women Day observed in Sukkur

All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) Sukkur in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Tuesday organized an event regarding International Women Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) Sukkur in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Tuesday organized an event regarding International Women Day.

APWA, activists participated and emphasized how gender equality, empowerment of women, women's full enjoyment of human rights and the eradication of poverty are essential to economic and social development.

They stressed the vital role of women as agents of development. A slide show was presented by IGHDS about the women who have reinvented themselves, discovered their potential and achieved their dreams.

Ms Nosheen, Chief Coordination Officer IGHDS highlighted the importance of International Women's Day and paid tribute to all the renowned women for their constant efforts and dedication to service for her community.

The award was given to enterprising women leaders and fighters as part of the celebration of International Women's Day.

Advocate Rizwana Memon, Ms Keenjhar Nazir, Sabira Shah and other speakers said that women everywhere have the capacity to demonstrate a high level responsibility and a great role of bringing the social, economic and political outstanding in a given community, so we are here to promote the Unity and equality of women.

Many ladies from various sectors including Aurat Foundation, Home-Net Pakistan, education Department and Women Development Department attended the event.

The event created awareness among the women and audience about the historical foundations of women's movement and women's right with respect to international conventions and the national constitution on human rights.