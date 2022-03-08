UrduPoint.com

International Women Day Observed In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 08:58 PM

International Women Day observed in Sukkur

All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) Sukkur in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Tuesday organized an event regarding International Women Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) Sukkur in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Tuesday organized an event regarding International Women Day.

APWA, activists participated and emphasized how gender equality, empowerment of women, women's full enjoyment of human rights and the eradication of poverty are essential to economic and social development.

They stressed the vital role of women as agents of development. A slide show was presented by IGHDS about the women who have reinvented themselves, discovered their potential and achieved their dreams.

Ms Nosheen, Chief Coordination Officer IGHDS highlighted the importance of International Women's Day and paid tribute to all the renowned women for their constant efforts and dedication to service for her community.

The award was given to enterprising women leaders and fighters as part of the celebration of International Women's Day.

Advocate Rizwana Memon, Ms Keenjhar Nazir, Sabira Shah and other speakers said that women everywhere have the capacity to demonstrate a high level responsibility and a great role of bringing the social, economic and political outstanding in a given community, so we are here to promote the Unity and equality of women.

Many ladies from various sectors including Aurat Foundation, Home-Net Pakistan, education Department and Women Development Department attended the event.

The event created awareness among the women and audience about the historical foundations of women's movement and women's right with respect to international conventions and the national constitution on human rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Sukkur Women Event All From

Recent Stories

Transporters asked to reduce fares after reduction ..

Transporters asked to reduce fares after reduction in petrol price

2 minutes ago
 Opposition's failure in no-confidence motion writt ..

Opposition's failure in no-confidence motion written on wall: Chief Minister

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives in road ..

Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Women respect integral part of socio-cultural norm ..

Women respect integral part of socio-cultural norms of Pakistani society: CM

24 minutes ago
 OICCI terms country's progress under present govt. ..

OICCI terms country's progress under present govt. as satisfactory: Prime Minist ..

24 minutes ago
 PTI to counter opposition's no-trust move politica ..

PTI to counter opposition's no-trust move politically: Qureshi

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>