International Women Day observed in various cities

Many women challenge absolute right to freedom to women by rejecting the slogan of “Mera Jism Meri marzi” (My body, My will) under the guise of International Women Day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2020) International Women Day was observed with zeal and fervor as hundreds of women took to the streets to raise voice for their rights and to challenge traditional barriers in their ways.

Special gatherings and rallies were organized by various women organizations in different cities across the country. The local marchers called it “ Aurat March”. The big gatherings, however, were observed in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Larkana and Hyderabad as women, children, men and transgender people were present.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion in Lahore. The participants of Islamabad’s Aurat March witnessed poor security arrangements.

The participants demanded equal rights, freedom and respect for women. They questioned the traditional barriers including discrimination, harassment, gender bias and troubles for women.

“We want equal rights, without any discrimination,” said Saiqa Ali, adding that the women were always discouraged and discriminated in all spheres of life. “Women are discouraged. No matter if you stay at home or go out for work,” She said.

“I work in a Bank but I daily face harassment and staring at work place by dozens of people who visit it,” she shouted. “What is it? Where should I go to work?,” she questioned.

Marhaba Shah—another woman who is teacher at a public institution, said that there was no safety and security to the women anywhere in the country. “Eyes follow you wherever you go,” said Marhaba. “You can note that a woman or a girl cannot go out to the market or any other place alone in the night,” she said, adding that someone would pick them up to some place and would rape.

She, however, said that harassment and rape were the crimes common in all parts of world and the women could be treated badly anywhere but empowerment of the women and enforcement of the laws could be helpful in controlling these crimes against women.

“There is not even a single week when rapes were not reported from any part of the country,” said Marhaba while substantiating her arguments. “The failure of the government and state authorities regarding safety and protection of women is an evidence of biased and discriminatory approach against the women in the country,” she added.

On other hand, hundreds of women rallied to oppose "Mera Jism Meri Marzi (My body, My Will) under International Women Day, naming it “Haya” (Modesty) and Tahafuz-i-Niswan (Women protection) day.

They rejected the demands of civil society activists, saying that these slogans and demand would lead the society towards “obscenity” and motivate them to challenge their family members including parents, brothers, relatives and elders including the teacher.

“This International Women Day is aimed at destroying “family system” in Muslims and eastern societies,” said Tahira Shaheen.

“How a woman could challenge his father or mother for her free wills and mad decisions?,” she questioned, adding that islam guaranteed respect for women.

"Your body needs five pieces of a cloth at the end of the day and nothing else," she said.

“Tahafuz-i-Niswan foundation is working for women rights, and we believe that women enjoy maximum freedom and lead beautiful life in an Islamic society,” said Ms Shaheen. She argued that Islam or Islamic society did not deprive women of their rights but protected them.

“In an Islamic society, the total burden is on the men and not on the women and this is respect which no other society or religion grants to women,” said Tahira, contending that western women were working to meet the expenses of their lives.

“Familyism rejects Feminism,” she added. Tanzeela Khatoon, a religious scholar, said that the idea of “Mera Jism Meri Marzi” was against the values of an Islamic society. She said women had freedom and were empowered to take decisions about their marriages under Islamic laws.

“There is no bar on women to take decisions about marriages,” said Tanzeela. She said that Islam provided all rights to women. She gave the example of great lady Fatima Jinnah by holding his placard. "She was woman and she played an active role in this society,".

“There is concept of Mera Jism Meri Marzi in Islam,” said Ms Tanzeela. She stated that it was obscenity and disrespect a woman could commit,”. There is strict punishment for the persons who subjected women to violence or torture or found involved in making any trouble to them under the Islamic laws, she added.