International Women Day observed to promote gender equality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :International Women day on Tuesday observed across the globe including Pakistan aiming to promote gender equality and celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of the women.

This year's theme of the day was "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow" Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address at an event in connection with International Women's Day at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) said that his government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would be remembered for the historic steps and initiatives, taken for the empowerment of women in the country.

He mentioned that islam ensured inheritance rights to women over 1400 years ago, however, regretted that a large population in Pakistan was being denied such obligatory rights.

Imran Khan said his government enacted powerful amendments in inheritance law to ensure ownership of property to women.

He urged the university students to raise awareness among women to get a realization about their rights.

Begum Samina, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi speaking at an event in connection with International Women's Day held here at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said an empowered and strong woman could effectively contribute towards development and prosperity of Pakistan.

She emphasized upon the need for ensuring the inclusion of women in the national mainstream.

Begum Alvi expressed satisfaction over the progress on the emancipation of women in Pakistan at all levels, including the representation of women in the parliament.

In connection with the day, the government has launched the National Gender Policy Framework for Pakistan on the occasion of the International Women Day.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, in his speech, reiterated the government's commitment to closing the gender gap and providing equal opportunities to women in all spheres of life.

He said that the policy talks about instituting governance mechanisms to ensure that all committed is rolled out effectively for empowering the women of our country.

Federal Minister of Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari shared the critical human rights initiatives that the current government has steered and informed about the multiple legislative instruments that have been introduced to achieve gender parity and end gender-based violence, discrimination, and oppression.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that respect and honour to women is an integral part of socio-cultural and religious norms of the Pakistani society, adding that the western countries can not imagine the abundance of rights enjoyed by women in Islam.

In his message on Women Day, the chief minister said that Almighty Allah has given tremendous respect and honour to the women in their different roles as mother, daughter and sister.

Kashmiri's women on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing India's Republic Day as Black Day, today, to send a loud and clear message to the world and India that the Kashmiris reject Indian illegal occupation and are struggling to secure their right to self-determination, said Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation said in her message on " International Women Day" here on Tuesday.

She added that the India is a murderer and a usurper and the sufferings and miseries of the Kashmiri people will only end when the last Indian soldier leaves Kashmir. The day will remain a dark day in the history of Kashmir as India has been trampling every right of Kashmiris since illegally and forcibly occupying IIOJK in 1947.

The women of different walks of life also organized walks and rallies to mark the day in Federal capital and other cities of the country.