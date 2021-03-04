UrduPoint.com
International Women Day To Be Observe In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:48 PM

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with collaboration of Women Development, Local Support Orgnizations, Village Originations, will observe International Women's Day here on March 8 to highlight the important role played by women

IGHDS Coordinator, Bakhtwar Nazeer told APP that the day will be celebrated in austere manner.

This day is an important occasion to sensitize the society about the beneficial role and rights of the women because no society could progress without vibrant contribution of its womenfolk, she added.

