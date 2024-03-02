On the occasion of International Women's Day 2024, the All Pakistan Women Association strongly advocated for registration of its members' Home-Based Workers Union and emphasised their right to social security

A collaborative endeavor, led by the All Pakistan Women Association (APWA), in conjunction with the Labor Department, Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF), UN Women, and various partner organizations, sought to bring about a transformative change in women's empowerment within the workforce on this International Women's Day, held at APWA Headquarters on March 2, as highlighted by Syeda Kulsoom Hai, the Director-General of Labour.

Within the framework of this strategic partnership, APWA and PWF are addressing the diverse challenges faced by women workers. One noteworthy achievement of this collaboration is the presentation of documents for home-based workers by the APWA Home-Based Workers Members Union, led by President Rabia Dilshad. This underscores the importance of recognizing the right to freedom of association for women. Syeda Kulsoom Hai expressed full support for registering the union and introduced a groundbreaking initiative: the establishment of a dedicated job portal for home-based workers, offering comprehensive training programs and ensuring social security.

As part of this initiative, a helpline is also in development to address workplace issues and establish a robust support system for women navigating professional challenges. The Director-General emphasized that these efforts reflect a commitment to fostering inclusive workplaces, breaking down barriers for women in leadership roles, and ensuring equal opportunities.

Mrs. Samia Zahid, Chairperson of APWA, echoed the call for women's rights and urged stakeholders to collectively contribute to integrating informal women workers into the economic circle. Ch. Naseem, President of PWF, passionately called for the swift recognition of women's right to freedom of association and emphasized the governance of decent living wages under the Labor Department.

The UN Women representative, Mr. Shahzad Ahmed, shared insights into UN Women's support for policy-making and law to empower home-based workers, reaffirming the commitment to advocating for the rights and well-being of women in this sector. Women Protection Officer, Rabia Usman, discussed measures taken to safeguard women at the workplace and combat gender-based violence.

SSP Dr. Anush Masood, honored with the Women in Leadership Award, encouraged girls to pursue education and highlighted the police department's commitment to supporting gender equality. Prominent women TU Leader, Dur e Shawar, demanded the government ratify Convention C 177 and C 190 to combat workplace harassment, stressing the importance of equal wages and safer spaces for work.

Salman Abid, Policy Analyst, and CEO of Ideas Pakistan, emphasized the complexity of achieving gender equality, stressing the need for collaborations and the crucial role of media in raising awareness. Shahnawaz Khan from SPO echoed the need for strengthened safety mechanisms for gender equality. Raana Malik, Chairperson of the Gender Studies department, underscored the importance of concrete steps and data for gender mainstreaming policies. Danish representing Carvan Kraft, Ume Laila from Homenet, Hina from Bedarie, and Minahil from Lums underscored the significance of entrepreneurs' skills development and highlighted the broader online opportunities available for women. They emphasized the importance of building linkages in this context.

Dr. Andleeb Khanam, General Secretary of APWA, concluded that this collaborative effort signifies a significant stride towards establishing a fair, inclusive, and empowering work environment for women in Pakistan. APWA extends these sentiments, urging the government's immediate attention to recognizing and safeguarding women's rights, particularly the freedom of association, and ensuring that decent living wages are regulated by the Labor Department. The stakeholders warmly invite other organizations to join hands for the betterment of women workers nationwide.