International Women’s Day being observed today

This year's theme, "invest in women," underscores the importance of accelerating progress in gender equality.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2024) The International Women's Day is being commemorated worldwide including in Pakistan to acknowledge the social, economic, cultural, and political contributions of women.

Numerous functions and events are slated to take place in connection with the day, highlighting the achievements and challenges faced by women globally.

In a parallel development, President Dr.

Arif Alvi has extended remission in sentences to women and children on humanitarian grounds. This remission, authorized under Article 45 of the Constitution, applies to individuals sentenced to two years or less.

It's important to note that the remission granted by the President does not encompass those convicted of serious crimes such as murder, espionage, kidnapping, theft, robbery, and offenses under the Hudood Ordinance, Anti-Terrorism Act, Foreign Nationals Act, and Narcotics Control Law.