SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The International Women's Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor across northern Sindh, with seminars, walks, and sessions held to highlight women's progress and the challenges they face.

In Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, and Naushahro Feroze, members of civil society, NGOs, lawyers, doctors, and students came together to raise awareness about women's empowerment and gender equality.

At the Ladies Gymkhana Club in Khairpur, stalls were set up to showcase women's achievements and provide information on various issues related to women's rights. Meanwhile, a rally was taken out from Dolphin to Press Club by the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS).

Fatima Foundation Sukkur also organized a seminar, where speakers emphasized the crucial role Pakistani women have played in the country's progress.

The participants noted that working women in both the private and public sectors have made significant contributions to the country's development.

Prominent women's rights activists, Advocate Rizwana Memon, Atiya Ismail, Keenjhar Nazeer and Rubina Kayani addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of gender equality and women's empowerment.

The celebrations served as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for women's rights and the need for collective efforts to create a more equitable society. As the world marked International Women's Day, the people of northern Sindh reaffirmed their commitment to promoting women's empowerment and challenging the obstacles that hinder their progress.