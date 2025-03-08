(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) In a resounding tribute to women's resilience, creativity, and contributions, the Punjab Information and Culture Department organized a grand celebration of International Women’s Day at Alhamra.

The event radiated a spirit of empowerment, with an inspiring showcase of artistic brilliance and thought-provoking discussions.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari inaugurated an exclusive exhibition featuring the works of distinguished female artists and explored the vibrant stalls in Alhamra.

Addressing the media, she reaffirmed the Punjab government's commitment to women’s rights under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. "This is not just a celebration; it is a declaration that Punjab stands as a stronghold of safety and opportunity for its women," she asserted. She lauded the efforts of Alhamra’s Chairman Razi Ahmed, Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, and their team for curating a powerful series of events that underscored the significance of the day.

In her address, Azma Bokhari highlighted the Punjab government's initiatives aimed at women’s welfare, including the Dhee Rani Program, which provides financial security with Rs. 100,000 as a gift and Rs. 250,000 for dowry support, the establishment of hostels for working women, and enhanced facilities at daycare centers. She emphasized that Punjab is now a safer place for women than ever before, ensuring greater opportunities for economic independence. "A homemaker never gets a day off, and our mission is to create a Punjab where every woman, whether in a village or a city, feels supported, valued, and empowered," she remarked.

A thought-provoking panel discussion added intellectual depth to the celebration, featuring renowned artist Professor Salima Hashmi, DG Population Saman Rai, esteemed artist Azra Aftab, and academician Professor Nidra Shehbaz Khan.

Moderated by Amna Ali, the session resonated with powerful narratives of struggle and triumph. Reflecting on her lifelong advocacy for women’s rights, Salima Hashmi said, "It is heartening to see the art world flourish in Pakistan; when I represent the country internationally, the world is astounded by the caliber of work emerging from here."

DG Population Saman Rai highlighted the transformative shift in birth rates, emphasizing a marked decline from 8-10 children per family to 2-3, signifying a step towards sustainable development. Azra Aftab paid tribute to the brave women of the independence movement, urging mothers to instill values of strength and perseverance in their daughters. Professor Nidra Shehbaz Khan reinforced the message of resilience, asserting, "Women, no matter the challenges, can overcome them with courage and determination."

The event culminated in a riveting theatrical performance by Ajoka Theatre, captivating the audience with its powerful storytelling. A large number of attendees thronged Alhamra, celebrating the occasion with fervor and commending the Punjab government and Alhamra for their unwavering dedication to women’s empowerment.

"International Women’s Day is not just a date on the calendar; it is a call to action," said Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed. "Alhamra will continue to champion the voices of women through art, culture, and meaningful discourse."

Alhamra’s Executive Director, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, added, "Every masterpiece displayed, every word spoken, and every performance staged today is a testament to the extraordinary power of women. Alhamra stands as a cultural beacon, illuminating the path toward equality and progress."