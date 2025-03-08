International Women's Day Celebrated At Alhamra
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) In a resounding tribute to women's resilience, creativity, and contributions, the Punjab Information and Culture Department organized a grand celebration of International Women’s Day at Alhamra.
The event radiated a spirit of empowerment, with an inspiring showcase of artistic brilliance and thought-provoking discussions.
Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari inaugurated an exclusive exhibition featuring the works of distinguished female artists and explored the vibrant stalls in Alhamra.
Addressing the media, she reaffirmed the Punjab government's commitment to women’s rights under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. "This is not just a celebration; it is a declaration that Punjab stands as a stronghold of safety and opportunity for its women," she asserted. She lauded the efforts of Alhamra’s Chairman Razi Ahmed, Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, and their team for curating a powerful series of events that underscored the significance of the day.
In her address, Azma Bokhari highlighted the Punjab government's initiatives aimed at women’s welfare, including the Dhee Rani Program, which provides financial security with Rs. 100,000 as a gift and Rs. 250,000 for dowry support, the establishment of hostels for working women, and enhanced facilities at daycare centers. She emphasized that Punjab is now a safer place for women than ever before, ensuring greater opportunities for economic independence. "A homemaker never gets a day off, and our mission is to create a Punjab where every woman, whether in a village or a city, feels supported, valued, and empowered," she remarked.
A thought-provoking panel discussion added intellectual depth to the celebration, featuring renowned artist Professor Salima Hashmi, DG Population Saman Rai, esteemed artist Azra Aftab, and academician Professor Nidra Shehbaz Khan.
Moderated by Amna Ali, the session resonated with powerful narratives of struggle and triumph. Reflecting on her lifelong advocacy for women’s rights, Salima Hashmi said, "It is heartening to see the art world flourish in Pakistan; when I represent the country internationally, the world is astounded by the caliber of work emerging from here."
DG Population Saman Rai highlighted the transformative shift in birth rates, emphasizing a marked decline from 8-10 children per family to 2-3, signifying a step towards sustainable development. Azra Aftab paid tribute to the brave women of the independence movement, urging mothers to instill values of strength and perseverance in their daughters. Professor Nidra Shehbaz Khan reinforced the message of resilience, asserting, "Women, no matter the challenges, can overcome them with courage and determination."
The event culminated in a riveting theatrical performance by Ajoka Theatre, captivating the audience with its powerful storytelling. A large number of attendees thronged Alhamra, celebrating the occasion with fervor and commending the Punjab government and Alhamra for their unwavering dedication to women’s empowerment.
"International Women’s Day is not just a date on the calendar; it is a call to action," said Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed. "Alhamra will continue to champion the voices of women through art, culture, and meaningful discourse."
Alhamra’s Executive Director, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, added, "Every masterpiece displayed, every word spoken, and every performance staged today is a testament to the extraordinary power of women. Alhamra stands as a cultural beacon, illuminating the path toward equality and progress."
Recent Stories
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Successful Operation by Sukkur Excise and Narcotics Department6 minutes ago
-
Driver booked for speeding6 minutes ago
-
International Women's Day celebrated at Alhamra6 minutes ago
-
CM announces special grant of Rs, one billion for Science College Quetta16 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to empower women in every field: CM Bugti16 minutes ago
-
Women should awear of their rights:Farah Azeem Shah16 minutes ago
-
Strict price monitoring ensured by district administration during Ramadan26 minutes ago
-
Over 1600 cases of violence reported against women, girls in Sindh : HWA1 hour ago
-
Sahibzada Hamid Condoles the Demise of Four Persons in Gas Cylinder Explosion1 hour ago
-
Atta Tarar brings transformative change to Information Ministry in one year1 hour ago
-
Women's Day seminar, walk1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif to Visit Hazara Division for HESCO inauguration and motorway interchange launch: M ..1 hour ago