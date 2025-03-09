International Women’s Day Celebrated At Sanatzar Lodhran
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 02:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) A special ceremony was held at Sanatzar Lodhran to commemorate International Women’s Day, organised by the Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal Department in collaboration with the district administration.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir attended as the chief guest and presented honorary shields to individuals for their outstanding contributions in various fields.
The event was participated by prominent officials, including Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Faisal Waheed, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shehzadi, Deputy Director Social Welfare Nazia Sharif, Sanatzar Manager Nabila Yasmeen, Dr Tahreem Khan from the Population Welfare Department, and psychologist Fatima Sheikh, among others.
In her address, DC Dr Lubna highlighted the crucial role of women in society's progress, praising their achievements across diverse sectors. She also acknowledged the support of men in empowering women and added that Punjab’s chief minister, being a woman, underscores the importance of women in leadership roles.
Deputy Director Social Welfare Nazia Sharif related women's active contributions to societal development. She assured that the Social Welfare Department was committed to improving the lives of women, children, and persons with special needs. She also recognised the efforts of institutions like Dar-ul-Aman and Sanatzar in empowering women.
As part of the celebrations, an eye screening camp was organised in collaboration with College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences (COAVS), along with a mehndi (henna) competition to appreciate women’s artistic talents.
The event concluded with an awareness walk, led by DC Dr Lubna Nazir, promoting gender equality and recognising the invaluable contributions of women to society.
