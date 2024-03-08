International Women’s Day Celebrated At SMIU
March 08, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Madressat-ul-Islam University (SMIU) celebrated the International Women’s Day here Friday. In this regard, the Directorate of Student Affairs and Counseling of SMIU organized a female cricket tournament at the playground of the University, in which team of the Department of Software Engineering with captain Faryal Khan and the team of the Department of business Administration with captain Iqrar Aziz participated. The team of the Software Engineering Department won the tournament.
After that, a declamation contest on “Role of Mother in Perception Management” was held between the students in the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of the SMIU.
Speaking on the occasion, Dean of the University Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto said women should be considered as human beings and should be given equal rights to men. He said gender equality is very important for the development of our society. He was of the opinion that half of the population of his society cannot be neglected in any way. He also said that all kinds of violence against women and the injustices must be ended.
Director of Student Affairs Muhammad Naeem Ahmed in his speech congratulated the students who were successful in the cricket tournament and declamation contest and said women should have equal rights in every field of life, only with this the society can move forward. The students said in their speeches that there is a need to pay more attention to the education of girls, especially in rural areas, girls should be educated with special measures. In this way, equality and development can be given to the society.
At the end, the University's deans Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dr. Aftab Ahmad Shaikh, Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Adviser to the Vice Chancellor on Academics Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan and Director of Students Affairs Muhammad Naeem Ahmed gave certificates to the students who participated in the cricket match and speech competition.
A large number of faculty members, staff and students participated in the event.
Manager Students’ Affairs Ms. Zonaira Jalali conducted the event.
