International Women’s Day celebrated in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) On International Women’s Day 2025, the National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan celebrated the day with a renewed commitment to creating an inclusive society where women with disabilities are given equal space and opportunities.

Abid Lashari, President of NDF Pakistan, highlighted the harsh realities faced by women with disabilities, stating that they endure double discrimination first as women and second as persons with disabilities.

He emphasized the societal stigma that often denies these women basic rights, including the opportunity for marriage, despite their strength and resilience.

There is little acceptance of women with disabilities for marriages, yet many of them are leading exemplary lives.

Disability does not matter; what truly matters is the attitude and environment we create,” said Abid Lashari. Saira Lashari, Asma Munir, Anna Iqbal Bhatti and others stressed the need for collective action to change mindsets, break barriers, and ensure women with disabilities are recognized for their abilities rather than their limitations. The event concluded with a call to policymakers, civil society, and communities to work together for an inclusive future where every woman, regardless of ability, is empowered to thrive.