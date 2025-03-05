Open Menu

International Women's Day Celebrates At Fatima Jinnah University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM

International Women's Day celebrates at Fatima Jinnah University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) National Commission on the Status of Women, Islamabad (NCSW) in partnership with Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) celebrated International Women's Day 2025 at Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi.

An art competition, aligned with the theme "Accelerate Action towards Empowerment", saw enthusiastic participation from students. A jury selected the top three winners, showcasing the creative talents of the young minds.

A sensitization session, led by experts from local and international organizations, emphasized the importance of women's empowerment and the role of students in promoting genderequality.

Chairperson NCSW, Ume Laila Azhar, shared her experiences and urged students to become agents of change, supporting women's rights and empowerment.

She highlighted NCSW's efforts to improve laws, monitor violence, and promote women's education and economic empowerment.

The event concluded with a resounding message: empowered women are the backbone of a prosperous society.

