(@fidahassanain)

Politicians, rights activists and intellectuals are talking about the rights and opportunities for women and big rallies are being organized in country’s major cities.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2021) International Women's Day is being observed today [8th March] across the globe with the theme of “Women in leadership, Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

In his message pertaining to Women's Day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says during the testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic, women in Pakistan demonstrated remarkable resilience and leadership, effectively contributing to our nation's response and recovery.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said women stood at the front lines, as health care workers, Primary caregivers, innovators, human rights defenders and community organizers. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan's landmark Ehsaas emergency cash program to counter the negative socio-economic impacts of the pandemic is being ably led by a woman.

The foreign minister said we cannot forget the plight of women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and over the last seven decades, they have endured the worst forms of human rights abuse and oppression at the hands of Indian occupation forces including sexual violence, rape and molestation.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi has said in today's modern world, suffering of women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues unabated.

In a tweet on Monday, he said Indian forces are using rape as tool of genocide in Kashmir to break resolve of Kashmiris for freedom from Indian Illegal occupation as women teach their kids to fight oppression.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says that women must be empowered for civilized and modern societies. He said that the women should be provided equal rights and opportunities and it was one of the objectives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI).