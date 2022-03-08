UrduPoint.com

International Women's Day Is Being Observed Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2022 | 12:01 PM

International Women's Day is being observed today

The women groups will also take out marches in various cities across the country for their demands

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2022) International Women's Day is being observed on Tuesday (today).

Its aim is to promote gender equality and celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

This year's theme of the day is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow".

Addressing an event on the eve of International Women's Day in Islamabad, President Dr Arif Alvi stressed the need of financial inclusion of women to ensure their economic empowerment in society.

Aurat march will also hit the streets of various cities across the country for demands of the rights.

Special cards have been issued for the media personnel and the women participants have been directed to talk to the card holders. If any other person forced them to talk to them they should report to the volunteers.

