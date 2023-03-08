(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :An event was organised at the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Head Office to mark the International Women's Day, here on Wednesday.

Chief guest of the event, Chairperson board of Directors Roohi Raees Khan, said that now women could be seen engaged in all walks of life, but still a lot was needed to be done to protect their rights.

She said that men and women need to work together to create conducive environment in society.

At the end of the event, Roohi Raees, along with other female employees, cut a cake. The event was attended by woman employees of the company.