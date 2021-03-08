UrduPoint.com
International Women's Day Marked At UET

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

International Women's Day marked at UET

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The society of female students of the University of Engineering and Technology ( UET) Lahore organised a seminar and walk to celebrate the International Women's Day.

The event was attended by female faculty, staff and students of the university and females from all walks of life. In this event, various successful women participated as guest speakers and shared their success stories in their respective fields.

Addressing the seminar, Qurratul Ain from Descon Engineering Service said that the role of women in any field could not be denied.

Sarah Ahmad, founder of Technopreneur, Desol Int. and GeniBots companies taught young girls to show their hidden talents. She said that success is not a bed of roses but a trail full of thorns.

Only those who are sure of their success succeed in this.

Deputy Director Architecture Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore Farah Mukhtar also shared her problems during her journey to success to inspire the audience.

Blogger Mehmil Khalid Kunwar forced young girls to play their role while using the social media platforms to bring about social change.

Saba Iqbal, Sub-Divisional Officer buildings, discussed challenges faced by women in the field of engineering by highlighting solutions to these problems.

The speakers said that the role of women in all walks of life was undeniable and without them the dream of a developed and prosperous Pakistan could not be realised.

