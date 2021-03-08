LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority celebrated International Women's Day to acknowledge and appreciate the role and contribution of women in the progress of nation at LDA sports Complex on Monday.

The event was attended by LDA Vice Chairman S.M Imran, MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, Miss Samia Saleem Additional Secretary Punjab, Miss Amnah Aftab CEO Mashal-e-Rah foundation, Tayyaba Waqar and the female officers of LDA.

Speaking on the occasion, SM Imran admired the contribution of female members of LDA and vowed to work to provide equal opportunities for women to empower themselves.

Miss Amnah Aftab stressed the need for participation of women in all walks of life for the progress of the country.

Sadia Sohail Rana MPA termed the part played by the female officers of LDA invaluable for the working of the Authority.

Miss Samia Saleem said the job done by the female members of the organization was commendableespecially given that they have responsibilities both at home and office. Female officers of LDA wereawarded appreciation letters for their services by the LDA VC SM Imran.