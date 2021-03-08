UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Women's Day Observed At LDA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

International Women's Day observed at LDA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority celebrated International Women's Day to acknowledge and appreciate the role and contribution of women in the progress of nation at LDA sports Complex on Monday.

The event was attended by LDA Vice Chairman S.M Imran, MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, Miss Samia Saleem Additional Secretary Punjab, Miss Amnah Aftab CEO Mashal-e-Rah foundation, Tayyaba Waqar and the female officers of LDA.

Speaking on the occasion, SM Imran admired the contribution of female members of LDA and vowed to work to provide equal opportunities for women to empower themselves.

Miss Amnah Aftab stressed the need for participation of women in all walks of life for the progress of the country.

Sadia Sohail Rana MPA termed the part played by the female officers of LDA invaluable for the working of the Authority.

Miss Samia Saleem said the job done by the female members of the organization was commendableespecially given that they have responsibilities both at home and office. Female officers of LDA wereawarded appreciation letters for their services by the LDA VC SM Imran.

Related Topics

Lahore Sports Punjab Job Progress Women Event All

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Discusses Prospects of Close ..

49 minutes ago

Prioritizing women safety Infinix Pakistan join ha ..

1 hour ago

Cricketers wish Happy Women’s Day to all incredi ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar shot student dead in Dilabaaz area

1 hour ago

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.