Open Menu

International Women’s Day On Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 12:00 AM

International Women’s Day on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) International Women’s Day is celebrated in many countries around the world on March 8. It is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic, or political.

The 2024 theme, “Invest in women: Accelerate Progress,” highlights the importance of gender equality, women’s and girls’ empowerment, and their rights to healthier lives.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Not only does it celebrate the achievements and progress women have made, but it also highlights the ongoing struggles for equality and the need for continued advocacy and action worldwide.

Since those early years, International Women’s Day has assumed a new global dimension for women in developed and developing countries alike.

The growing international women’s movement, which has been strengthened by four global United Nations women’s conferences, has helped make the commemoration a rallying point to build support for women’s rights and participation in the political and economic arenas.

The first National Women’s Day was observed in the United States on February 28, 1909, which was organized by the Socialist Party of America to commemorate the 1908 garment workers’ strike in New York, where women protested against working conditions.

It began in New York City on March 8, 1857, when female textile workers marched in protest of unfair working conditions and unequal rights for women. It was one of the first organized strikes by working women, during which they called for a shorter work day and decent wages.

Related Topics

Protest World United Nations Progress New York United States February March Women Textile

Recent Stories

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri wo ..

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

7 minutes ago
 Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

8 minutes ago
 EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women co ..

EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan schoo ..

NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework

27 minutes ago
 7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held ..

7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS

30 minutes ago
 MoEA hosts international banking courses

MoEA hosts international banking courses

26 minutes ago
Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for wo ..

Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls

30 minutes ago
 Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

30 minutes ago
 FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of st ..

FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security an ..

30 minutes ago
 Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamb ..

Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad

30 minutes ago
 Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as Presid ..

Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as President: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefir ..

Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan