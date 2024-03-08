International Women’s Day On Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) International Women’s Day is celebrated in many countries around the world on March 8. It is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic, or political.
The 2024 theme, “Invest in women: Accelerate Progress,” highlights the importance of gender equality, women’s and girls’ empowerment, and their rights to healthier lives.
The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Not only does it celebrate the achievements and progress women have made, but it also highlights the ongoing struggles for equality and the need for continued advocacy and action worldwide.
Since those early years, International Women’s Day has assumed a new global dimension for women in developed and developing countries alike.
The growing international women’s movement, which has been strengthened by four global United Nations women’s conferences, has helped make the commemoration a rallying point to build support for women’s rights and participation in the political and economic arenas.
The first National Women’s Day was observed in the United States on February 28, 1909, which was organized by the Socialist Party of America to commemorate the 1908 garment workers’ strike in New York, where women protested against working conditions.
It began in New York City on March 8, 1857, when female textile workers marched in protest of unfair working conditions and unequal rights for women. It was one of the first organized strikes by working women, during which they called for a shorter work day and decent wages.
