International Women's Day: Safe City Committed To Women's Protection

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Safe City reaffirmed its commitment to women's protection and swift justice.

The Virtual Women Police Station, established under Safe City, is operational 24/7 to guide, protect, and provide immediate assistance to women. To date, 311,491 women have received help through the Virtual Women Police Station. FIRs have been registered in 37,056 complaints, ensuring the delivery of justice.

Out of the total cases, 270,106 have been resolved, and 4,330 cases are under investigation. The popularity of the Women Safety App has also risen, with over 424,000 women installing the app.

Through the app, 4,500 women have sought help by calling 15. A spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority stated that to facilitate women, the "Post FIR Follow-up Service" and a "Tracking Portal" for complaints made via 15 have been introduced.

Women can now track the immediate follow-up of their complaints filed at the Virtual Women Police Station from the comfort of their homes. The Virtual Women Police Station remains in constant contact with affected women. Women can call 15 and press 2 to receive assistance from the Virtual Women Police Station.

