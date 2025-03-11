International Women’s Day Seminar Held At SAU
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Speakers at a seminar held at Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, on the occasion of International Women’s Day highlighted the struggles of women working in the agricultural sector.
They stated that these women were among the most affected in the workforce, as their wages were often taken by men. Moreover, over 50% of them were unaware of their rights and legal protections.
The event, organized by Sindh Agriculture University in collaboration with the Community Initiative for Development in Pakistan, the Women Development Department of the Sindh Government and the Child Protection Unit Hyderabad was themed "For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality and Empowerment."
Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal highlighted the systemic challenges faced by women in the agricultural workforce. "Women in agriculture are not just laborers; they are innovators, caretakers and leaders shaping our food systems. Ensuring their rights and equal opportunities is essential for sustainable development," Dr. Siyal emphasized.
He noted that despite their integral contributions to food security, climate resilience and rural development, women often lack control over their wages and experience serious health concerns due to inadequate workplace protections.
He urged policymakers, educators and civil society to collectively address gender inequalities in education and resource accessibility.
Regional Director of the Women Development Department, Government of Sindh Reshma Thebo stressed that a majority of women remain unaware of their legal protections. She announced a specialized awareness program for female agricultural workers, with an advisory committee comprising female faculty members from Sindh Agriculture University.
Regional Director of the Human Rights Commission Ghaffrana Arain called for state intervention to ensure the enforcement of laws protecting women’s rights. She underscored the importance of community engagement in bridging the gap between policy and implementation.
The seminar featured insightful speeches from Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, Advocate Rehana Gujar, Head of the Child Protection Unit, Ambreen Shahani, Dr. Shehla Baloch and Arina Thebo.
The program concluded with a ceremonial distribution of shields, certificates and cultural gifts to acknowledge the efforts of individuals working towards gender equality and women’s rights.
