Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM

International Women's Day: Shafqat Shah urges action against gender equality

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Today, March 8th, marks International Women's Day, a global celebration of women's achievements and a reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality. In Pakistan, prominent social and political leader, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, emphasized the significance of this day in a special message.

Shah stressed that International Women's Day is a tribute to women's rights, gender equality, and their social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. He underscored the importance of providing women with equal rights and opportunities, free from violence, discrimination, and social injustices.

Shah highlighted the need to promote women's education, employment, and entrepreneurship, as well as their representation in politics and leadership positions. He emphasized that women's empowerment is essential for a prosperous and equitable society.

The International Women's Day has its roots in the 1908 protest by women workers in New York, who demanded better wages, working conditions, and voting rights.

The United Nations officially recognized this day in 1977.

Each year, International Women's Day has a specific theme, focusing on various aspects of women's rights and issues. This year's theme is "Empowering Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)".

In Pakistan, women have made significant strides in various fields, including politics, education, healthcare, and social reform. They are now actively participating in every sector, from parliament to other fields.

As we celebrate International Women's Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to creating a society where women have equal opportunities, security, and respect. Let us work together to empower women and promote gender equality, for a brighter future for all.

