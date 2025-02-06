- Home
International Workshop On “Beyond The Border: Ecology, Economy, And Community In Thar” Kicks Off At University Of Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 08:51 PM
A two-day international workshop titled "Beyond the Border: Ecology, Economy, and Community in the Thar" has successfully started at the Benazir Research Center, University of Sindh, Jamshoro here on Thursday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A two-day international workshop titled "Beyond the Border: Ecology, Economy, and Community in the Thar" has successfully started at the Benazir Research Center, University of Sindh, Jamshoro here on Thursday. The workshop was jointly organized by the American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS), the Pakistan Study Center and the Department of History, University of Sindh Jmashoro.
According to the SU spokesperson, the event’s inaugural session was chaired by the Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati, who emphasized the significance of Thar’s ecology and economy within a broader regional context.
In his address, Dr Khoumbhati said that the desert region held substantial potential for sustainable development, contingent upon its careful exploration and management. He stressed the need for interdisciplinary research to address environmental challenges and improve the livelihoods of local communities.
He highlighted the pivotal role of academic institutions in shaping policies that foster ecological balance and economic growth. Dr Khoumbhati also underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between researchers and policymakers to devise innovative solutions aimed at the socio-economic development of the region.
Former Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Mari also addressed the session, offering valuable insights into the historical and socio-economic dynamics of Thar. He emphasized the necessity of preserving the region’s rich cultural heritage while implementing development initiatives.
He highlighted the importance of empowering local communities through educational and skill development programs, while also drawing attention to the adverse impacts of climate change on Thar’s fragile ecosystem. He called for the introduction of adaptive strategies and sustainable economic models to ensure long-term benefits for the people of Thar.
Scholar from the University of Pennsylvania, USA Dr Brian Cannon shared his perspectives on the interconnectedness of environmental and economic systems in desert regions.
The Registrar at SU Prof Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Director of the Pakistan Study Center Prof Dr Shuja Ahmed Mahesar and others also shared their views.
