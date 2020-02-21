International Workshop On Leadership And Security Members Visit Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

The august participants of International Workshop on Leadership and Security (IWLS) organized by National Defense University visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad andwere briefed about Pakistan Navy’s Challenges and Response towards Maritime Security

During the interactions, various aspects related to changingsecurity dynamics of the region and initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Navy to navigate challenges in domain of Maritimeterrorism were briefed to the IWLS members.

It was further emphasized that Pakistan Fleet is well-organized, constructed and equipped to deal with wider spectrum of threats in Maritime realm.



Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasiwhile responding the participant’s questions underscored Pakistan Navy’s instrumental efforts in sponsoring regional Maritime Security.

He further underlined enhanced responsibility of PN in view of China Pakistan Economic Corridor with the development of Gwadar Port and the capacity building in areas of high priority of Maritime sector.

The visiting notables of IWLS comprising Parliamentarians, Ambassadors, Diplomats and Govt Officials from abroad and inlandcommended the efforts undertaken by Pakistan Navy in ensuring Maritime Security in the region.