UrduPoint.com

International Workshop On Role Of IT In Addressing Public Grievances Opens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM

International Workshop on Role of IT in addressing public grievances opens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi opened today an International Workshop on the Role of Integrated Computer Technologies (ICT) in the Public Grievance Redressal System.

The two-day's Workshop is being held online by the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) whose Permanent Secretariat is housed within the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat at Islamabad. Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi is the current President of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA).

The Workshop is being attended by 43 participants representing ombudsman institutions of China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan as well as Provincial Ombudsman institutions of Sindh, KPK, Federal Tax Ombudsman and Banking Mohtasib Pakistan. Head of the Ombudsman institution Azad Jammu & Kashmir is also taking part in the said Workshop.

Addressing the participants, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi stated that the prompt and efficient disposal of complaints is of critical importance in the dispensation of justice. The use of ICT is essential in maintaining a credible, transparent, effective and efficient mechanism to sustain the trust of the general public.

He added that the application of computer technologies in any field of human endeavor required regular up-gradation, R&D and adaptation in line with the emerging requirements.

Federal Ombudsman's institution in Pakistan shall be celebrating forty years of its establishment in January next year. In this long journey, it has established its credentials as an effective instrument for providing speedy and inexpensive justice to the people and addressed over 1.

8 million complaints since its inception.

Besides the Head Office in Islamabad, 18 Regional Offices in different parts of the country are performing their statutory functions. Recently, two complaint collection centres were opened at Wana, South Waziristan and Sadda, Kurram Agency.

The Federal Ombudsman's Office has over the years perfected its complaint handling mechanism comprising investigation, appraisal, review and implementation of decisions. It is now fully capable of resolving complaints of maladministration in large numbers, reaching out to the complainants and holding public hearings at their doorsteps, informal resolution of disputes, inspecting of agencies to improve their service delivery and studying the root causes of maladministration. It has conducted more than 27 studies on systemic issues attracting persistent complaints.

Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman), Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi offered that Pakistan remained ready to share its expertise and best practices in redressing the public grievance with other members of the AOA. He hoped that the AOA, being a major non-political professional body representing more than two-thirds population of the world, offers immense scope for mutual cooperation in promoting the ultimate goal of good governance, rule of law, justice and fair play in the Asian region and beyond.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Resolution South Waziristan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thailand Turkey China Hong Kong Jammu Macau Uzbekistan Indonesia Malaysia Kurram Agency Wana January Share Best Asia Million

Recent Stories

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

3 minutes ago
 Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North A ..

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North America

48 minutes ago

ENOC Group awarded British Safety Council&#039;s ‘Sword of Honour’ for 2nd t ..

1 hour ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversar ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversary of Zayed Port and 10th anniv ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,00 ..

DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annu ..

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh ..

AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiar ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.