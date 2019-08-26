International wrestlers keen to visit Pakistan to participate in Wrestling competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A world famous wrestlers were preparing to visit Pakistan to participate in Wrestling competition being organized here from Aug 28 to 30, tv channels reported on Sunday night.

According to details, world renowned wrestlers including K Martin, Toni Iron and others were keen to tour Pakistan for taking part in the mega event being held in the Federal capital in the next week.

Managing Director Ring of Pakistan, had appreciated the ISPR for supporting this sports event.