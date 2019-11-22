International Writers Conference held at Islamabad Art Festival

(@imziishan)

A day-long International Writers Conference was held here at Sir Syed Memorial Complex organized by Pakistani Branch of the Writers Union of Africa, Asia and Latin America in collaboration with Islamabad Art Festival 2019 and Progress Writers Association Pakistan

Eminent international writers and scholars attended the conference including Dr. Helmi Al Hadidi, Head of the Afro-Asian Peoples' Solidarity Organization (AAPSO), Cairo Film Festival President Cherif El-Shoubashi, Director General National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Iftikhar Arif, Murad Al Sudani, President Islamabad Art Festival 2019 Jamal Shah, Chularat Israngkool, Chen Songsomphan Najeeba Arif, Ashfaq Hussain, Nazir Mahmood, Dr. Wale Okediran, Thanya Sangkhaphanthanont, Bin Salem El Hathy, Omar Gadour, Amna Mufti, El Fatih Hamedto, Saeed Al Saklawi, Malek Sakoor, Bang Viet, Yashab Tamanna and Thai Land.

International speakers said that Pakistan is peaceful like any other country in the world. They highly praised the hospitality of people of Pakistan, adding that misconception about Pakistan should be cleared. Speakers said that it was our responsibility to make world more peaceful.

In his keynote speech, Dr Halemi Al Hadidi said thanked people of Pakistan for warm hospitality and reception. He said that "we are here for love and peace. He said that self confidence is very important, adding that we should be respectful to our culture, civilizations and knowledge".

Iftikhar Arif said that he feel very honored to attend this august gathering of poets, writers, scholars and intellectuals.

He felicitated the organizers of this global organization for convening an all-important conference in Pakistan capital city Islamabad. On this occasion he said that would like to compliment Rahat Saeed and Imdad Akash and their other team members who while representing all the languages of Pakistan have arranged a forum for a meaningful dialogue.

He said that it was always my contention that the beauty of literature in all times has upheld the universal ideals of peace, freedom, justice and equality and above all the well beings of society. He said that safeguarding the issues of basic human rights, freedom, justice and equality had also been a top priority for the writers and poets. He said that the society of Afro Asian and Latin American carry a glorious tradition and history in its fold.

Iftikhar Arif said that the organization came into being in the wake of historic movements that initiated in Soviet Union, Britain and France.

"Progress writers association, Afro Asian writers and now Afro Asia Latin American Writers Association" he said.

He said that the world has changed and perhaps it has changed rapidly , particularly in recent few decade that was not witnessed in the past.

At the end, Vice President of the Pakistani Branch of the Writers Union of Africa, Asia and Latin America Rahat Saeed thanked the international writers and poets. He said that all the writers and scholars have came on their own expenses to take part in this conference. He highly praised the writers and scholars on the occasion.