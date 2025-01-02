Open Menu

International Year Of Quantum Science & Technology, 2025 Observed At UoM

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 01:10 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Department of Physics & Center for Computational Materials Science, University of Malakand (UoM) organized a cake cutting ceremony, Quantum Walk; Every Step Counts for Promoting Quantum Science & Technology in Pakistan on Thursday.

At the event, a distinguished professor talk on road map for Promoting & Establishing Quantum Technology in Pakistan by Prof Dr Fida Younas Khattak to commemorate International Year of Quantum Science & Technology, 2025 (IYQST, 2025) at the University.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Chairman, Department of Physics & Director, Center for Computational Materials Science, UoM Prof Dr Jamil Ahmad, Dean of Computing & Engineering, Mr Hamayun Khan, Provincial Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faculty Members, Research Scholars & Students graced the event.

Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad & Prof Dr Fida Younas Khattak highlighted the significance of quantum science & technology to solve the real world problems. They emphasized to harness the power of quantum science & technology to develop new medicines, sustainable energy resources & ultra-fast computers to transform our lives.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad pledged to empower young minds with knowledge, skills & latest research in quantum science and technology to make a positive impact.

Mr Hamayun Khan pledged to extend full support to unlock the full potential of quantum science & technology and build a thriving future for the young generation. He also wished happy new year to all participants of the event & planted a sapling at university campus.

