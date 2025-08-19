Open Menu

International Youth Day Celebrated In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM

International Youth Day celebrated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Free Journalist Foundation (FJF), in collaboration with the sports and Youth Affairs Department, organized a ceremony at Indus Hotel Hyderabad to mark International Youth Day.

Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, graced the event as the Guest of Honour.

The highlight of the ceremony was the 15th Role Model Awards 2025, presented to youth who successfully cleared CCE 2021 and other competitive examinations on merit. FJF also recognized and encouraged youth icons who have played a vital role in diverse fields, showcasing their contribution to society.

In his remarks, he emphasized, “Our youth are the real strength of the nation. By achieving success on merit and contributing in different sectors of public service, they are shaping a brighter future for Pakistan.”He emphasised the need for a selfless approach in serving the public with integrity.

The ceremony concluded with the Commissioner distributing awards among the successful officers

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establis ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..

1 hour ago
 Hatta exports power to Dubai

Hatta exports power to Dubai

2 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution forming Board ..

Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant ..

Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret

3 hours ago
 UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan You ..

UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE an inspiring model in improving government per ..

UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union

14 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly district ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..

15 hours ago
 Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir K ..

Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot

15 hours ago
 NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off ..

NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes

15 hours ago
 NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers fo ..

NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan