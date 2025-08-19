International Youth Day Celebrated In Hyderabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Free Journalist Foundation (FJF), in collaboration with the sports and Youth Affairs Department, organized a ceremony at Indus Hotel Hyderabad to mark International Youth Day.
Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, graced the event as the Guest of Honour.
The highlight of the ceremony was the 15th Role Model Awards 2025, presented to youth who successfully cleared CCE 2021 and other competitive examinations on merit. FJF also recognized and encouraged youth icons who have played a vital role in diverse fields, showcasing their contribution to society.
In his remarks, he emphasized, “Our youth are the real strength of the nation. By achieving success on merit and contributing in different sectors of public service, they are shaping a brighter future for Pakistan.”He emphasised the need for a selfless approach in serving the public with integrity.
The ceremony concluded with the Commissioner distributing awards among the successful officers
