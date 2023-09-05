Open Menu

International Youth Day Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2023 | 07:17 PM

International Youth Day observed

International Youth Day was marked in an event orgainsed at the Iqra University North Campus by the Imagine Institute of Future Studies here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :International Youth Day was marked in an event orgainsed at the Iqra University North Campus by the Imagine Institute of Future Studies here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean of Social Sciences at Iqra University North Campus Dr. Shams Hamid emphasized, "When we nurture hope, young people shape the future." He said that on this global day, young individuals, who were catalysts for positive change in society, gathered to collectively seek concrete solutions to Pakistan's most pressing issues.

The event witnessed the participation of students pursuing courses in Future Studies, Ethics and Social Responsibilities, Philosophy, and Critical Thinking.

Assistant Professor Dr. Salman Ahmed Khatani of Iqra University North Campus stated that the IMAGINE Institute's International Youth Day event made it evident that youth were voicing their concerns and collaborating with like-minded fellow students on significant social matters, providing a platform for practical solutions.

During the event, the students showcased their poetry, singing, and musical talents.

They also presented a thought-provoking drama that highlighted the role of art as a vital means for societal transformation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young Event

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality carries out over 350 inspection ..

Dubai Municipality carries out over 350 inspections at school canteens to ensure ..

6 minutes ago
 Police recover five-year-old girl after court's in ..

Police recover five-year-old girl after court's intervention

4 minutes ago
 DC for better entertainment facilities to citizen ..

DC for better entertainment facilities to citizen of Nawabshah

4 minutes ago
 CEO RCB urges Cantt residents to throw garbage at ..

CEO RCB urges Cantt residents to throw garbage at dumping points

4 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

21 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews RTA’s strategic proj ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews RTA’s strategic projects to develop infrastructure ..

21 minutes ago
Pervez Elahi arrested again after release from Is ..

Pervez Elahi arrested again after release from Islamabad Police Lines

33 minutes ago
 G42 and Microsoft unlock new opportunities for dig ..

G42 and Microsoft unlock new opportunities for digital transformation with joint ..

51 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives CEO of Ajman Bank

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of Ajman Bank

1 hour ago
 10th edition of &#039;Al Maleh and Fishing Festiva ..

10th edition of &#039;Al Maleh and Fishing Festival&#039; concludes successfully

1 hour ago
 Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches s ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches survey to promote safety compli ..

1 hour ago
 IGCF 2023 inks strategic partnership with United N ..

IGCF 2023 inks strategic partnership with United Nations Institute for Training ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan