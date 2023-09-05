International Youth Day observed

International Youth Day was marked in an event orgainsed at the Iqra University North Campus by the Imagine Institute of Future Studies here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :International Youth Day was marked in an event orgainsed at the Iqra University North Campus by the Imagine Institute of Future Studies here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean of Social Sciences at Iqra University North Campus Dr. Shams Hamid emphasized, "When we nurture hope, young people shape the future." He said that on this global day, young individuals, who were catalysts for positive change in society, gathered to collectively seek concrete solutions to Pakistan's most pressing issues.

The event witnessed the participation of students pursuing courses in Future Studies, Ethics and Social Responsibilities, Philosophy, and Critical Thinking.

Assistant Professor Dr. Salman Ahmed Khatani of Iqra University North Campus stated that the IMAGINE Institute's International Youth Day event made it evident that youth were voicing their concerns and collaborating with like-minded fellow students on significant social matters, providing a platform for practical solutions.

During the event, the students showcased their poetry, singing, and musical talents.

They also presented a thought-provoking drama that highlighted the role of art as a vital means for societal transformation.