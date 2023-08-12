International Youth & Independence Day ceremony at Emergency Services Department

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) celebrated the International Youth & Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ):The Emergency Services Department (ESD) celebrated the International Youth & Independence Day.

A special ceremony took place at the Emergency Services Academy & Headquarters here on Saturday. All heads of wings, senior emergency officers from the ESD, ESA and a large number of rescuers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab were also present.

On the International Youth Day 2023, Secretary ESD Dr Rizwan Naseer said the youth is an asset to the country. He urged the youth to join hands with Rescue 1122 in its mission of saving lives, changing minds and promoting safety, which they could easily do by becoming a Rescue scout. For this, they simply need to register on Rescue Cadet Corps App and get online training, followed by hands-on practical training at their nearest Rescue Station.

The ESD secretary, along with senior Rescue officers, hoisted the national flag and cut the cake and wished a very Happy Independence Day to all rescuers of all provinces of Pakistan.

He also presented certificates to members of Pakistan Young Rescuers Team (PYRT) for securing the third position in the International Young Rescuers Competition-2023, held in Azerbaijan and especially greeted them on this International Youth Day and hoped that they would continue to work with full commitment, devotion & dedication for prosperous Pakistan.