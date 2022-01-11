International Youth Mushaira to be held on 14th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Council of Arts will organize an international Youth Mushaira on Friday.

)According to Director Sargodha Arts Council Dr Riaz Hamdani, the council wants to celebrate the new year as 'New thought with an aim of inculcating constructive thinking in people of Sargodha, especially in the younger generation'.

He said Jawad Sheikh (Portugal), Tehzeeb Hafi, Saima Aftab, Hamad Niazi, Faiz Aswad (Dubai),Ikram Basra (USA) and eminent poets will participate in Mushaira.