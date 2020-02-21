Internees, fresh graduates to be inducted in NHA: Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Friday said National Highway Authority (NHA) was committed to provide job opportunities to the internees and fresh graduates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Friday said National Highway Authority (NHA) was committed to provide job opportunities to the internees and fresh graduates.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Internship Programme for the Youth here, he said firms and consultants that were working with NHA had been directed to provide jobs to the students that were doing internship at NHA to secure their future.

He said the NHA would be made self-sustainable to build roads on its own.

Talking about the Postal Services, he said Franchise Post Office Network would be established in the country that will provide 250,000 jobs to the youth.